Wiltshire Police warn of dog thieves in Hungerford, Bedwyn and Shalbourne areas

'Keep pets locked in the house'

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

Wiltshire Police are appealing for information in relation to reports of a group of men in a green or silver Suzuki 4x4 - possibly a Vitara - seen driving around the Shalbourne, Bedwyn, Bagshot and Hungerford area on November 18, attempting to steal pet dogs.

They said: "In some cases a suspect will ring the front doorbell while another goes round the back of the property.

"We are asking people to be vigilant and keep their dogs locked inside the house or ensure their kennels are safe and secure."

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact 101, quoting crime reference number 54200115124.

For a crime in progress, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, an anonymised report can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

