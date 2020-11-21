Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham woman admits burgling Newbury home not once, but twice

42-year-old previously denied offence but later changed plea to guilty

A WOMAN charged with burgling the same Newbury home twice has reversed her initial protestations of innocence.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 11, was Lucy Sarah McCafferty.

The 42-year-old, of Stirling Way, Thatcham, had initially denied burgling a home, namely Penhill in Newbury, on November 2, 2018 and stealing £40 cash.

She had also denied burgling the same home three days later to steal £60.

However, the court heard, Ms McCafferty had subsequently changed her mind and since admitted both offences.

Magistrates told Ms McCafferty they could proceed no further that day without a pre-sentence report.

The report was commissioned on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Ms McCafferty, who was legally represented at the hearing, was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

