Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury teen sent to Crown Court on danger driving charge

A TEENAGER convicted of dangerous driving and other serious motoring offences will be sentenced by a Crown Court judge.

On Tuesday, November 2, Reading magistrates declined further jurisdiction in the case of Charlie Foster.

The 19-year-old, who lives at Cromwell Road, Newbury, had admitted driving a Ford Fiesta dangerously on Oxford Road, Newbury, on Wednesday, August 5.

He further admitted failing to stop when required by police, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, all on the same occasion.

In addition Mr Foster admitted handling stolen goods, namely, £2,000 worth of power tools belonging to Alan Green, in Newbury on January 14.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary and this was formally dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Mr Foster, who was legally represented at the hearing, was told the matters were so serious that magistrates were declining further jurisdiction.

Instead they sent the case to Reading Crown Court to be sentenced by a judge on a date to be fixed.

Mr Foster was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.