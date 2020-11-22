Cancellations hit rail services between Newbury and London Paddington

Rail services between Newbury and London Paddington are being hit by a wave of cancellations tonight.

The disruption - expected to last until the end of the day - is due to damage to overhead electric wires between Reading and London Paddington.

It is affecting trains in both directions.

Valid tickets will continue to be accepted on the Chiltern Railway services between London Paddington and Oxford, and on the South Western Railways services between London Waterloo and Basingstoke.

For more information, visit National Rail's website.