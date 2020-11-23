Newbury-London rail link still affected by closures

Travellers are being warned to expect widespread disruption to rail services between Newbury and London Paddington throughout today (Monday).

This follows a wave of cancellations last night after overhead electric wires between Reading and London Paddington were damaged.

This situation has not improved overnight and commuters are being urged to plan their journeys in advance.

Valid tickets will continue to be accepted on the Chiltern Railway services between London Paddington and Oxford, and on the South Western Railways services between London Waterloo and Basingstoke.

