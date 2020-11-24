Register with GPs now, West Berkshire residents told

Health bodies are launching a major drive to sign up unregistered West Berkshire residents for GP services.

Representatives from the Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and affiliated charities announced the move this week.

They are currently distributing fact-sheets explaining the application process – which, they stress, is simple and unrestrictive.

Signing up does not require a fixed address, and immigration status is irrelevant.

GP surgeries offer a range of general and specialist services, including screening, vaccinations and drug provision.

Anyone in England can register for them for free.

At present, easing pressure on hospitals is a priority across the UK, and planners emphasise that GP subscription is a vital way forward in this regard.

Dr Abid Irfan, who chairs the Berkshire West CCG – and who himself operates a surgery in Newbury – said: "It really is very important for people to register with their GP, and it's a very straight forward process.

"You may be asked for proof of identify like a driving licence, but you should not be refused registration or appointments because you do not have a proof of address or personal identification at hand."

Mike Fereday, who chairs Healthwatch West Berkshire said: "Access to GP services is vital to all, especially during Covid-19, and you have a right to access health services.

"It does not require a fixed address.

"Your immigration status does not matter."

"Everyone has the right to register with a GP surgery.

"This also applies to people who have moved here from abroad temporarily or permanently, are asylum seekers or homeless.

"It is very important particularly for those who are already disadvantaged to have access to health care services.

"You may be asked for proof of address and your NHS number, but if you don't have these for whatever reason you should not be refused registration by the GP surgery."

Any enquiries regarding issues experienced by residents when signing up for GP services can be forwarded to Healthwatch West Berkshire at (01635) 886 210, or by email at contact@healthwatchwestberks.org.uk