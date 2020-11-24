Reading Magistrates' Court: another restraining order for violent Newbury stalker

A VIOLENT stalker has been given a fresh restraining order to protect his latest young victim.

The 23-year-old had denied attacking her.

But following a trial, Reading magistrates announced they did not believe his account, and convicted him of assault by beating.

In the dock for sentencing on Monday, November 2, was Nathan Ochiltree, of Urquhart Road, Thatcham.

Last July, Mr Ochiltree, who was then living in Curling Way, Newbury, narrowly avoided jail for assaulting then stalking another former partner.

On that occasion Reading magistrates heard he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, to rape a member of her family and to burn her property after she didn’t reply to his messages.

When she tried to end the increasingly abusive relationship he struck his victim, threw her on to a sofa and pinned her down while threatening to “snap her neck”, the court heard.

A campaign of stalking then began.

On that occasion, his defending solicitor said: “He had experienced a previous relationship where there were issues of faithfulness with the other party, which caused him to find these circumstances very difficult.

“He began to suspect whether his partner had been faithful or not to him.”

Mr Ochiltree was given a suspended prison sentence, ordered to attend a Building Better Relationships course and made subject to a four-year restraining order preventing him from contacting that victim.

His latest conviction was for assaulting a woman by beating her on Monday, April 27, and for breaching the suspended sentence order.

On this occasion Mr Ochiltree was fined a total of £200 and ordered to pay £400 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £32.

The court ruled that it would be unjust to activate the suspended jail sentence, despite the fact it was made for a similar pattern of offending, because he had been co-operating with the probation services.

Nevertheless, the court granted a new restraining order against Mr Ochiltree, this time to protect his victim from him.

Under its terms he must not contact her, either directly or indirectly for the two-year duration of the order.