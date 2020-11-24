Town centre grafitti: police make an arrest

Basingstoke and Deane: Covid-19 deaths registered to November 21
Tue, 24 Nov 2020
POLICE have arrested a suspect following a spate of grafitti blighting Newbury town centre.
The news was broken on social media by Insp Mark Tucker, who tweeted today (Tuesday, November 24): “Delighted to wake up and discover that, following a spate of grafitti incidents across Newbury town centre that my night shift colleagues (Thames Valley Police) West Berks have made an arrest. The investigation will continue today.”