Town centre grafitti: police make an arrest

Suspect questioned as investigation continues

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

POLICE have arrested a suspect following a spate of grafitti blighting Newbury town centre.

The news was broken on social media by Insp Mark Tucker, who tweeted today (Tuesday, November 24): “Delighted to wake up and discover that, following a spate of grafitti incidents across Newbury town centre that my night shift colleagues (Thames Valley Police) West Berks have made an arrest. The investigation will continue today.”

