Pangbourne College pupils complete hike for FareShare

Four Pangbourne College pupils have raised more than £1,000 with a charity hike.

Harry Standbridge, Lewis Hoey, Ed Badcock and Luca Peralta-Niewiarowski walked 10 miles, from Pangbourne to Goring and back again.

The hike took place at the end of October and took the team around four-and-a-half hours.

All the proceeds from the walk will be donated to FareShare, a national charity comprising 17 organisations dedicated to the redistribution of waste food.

They initially set a fundraising target of £200, but this has been exceeded, with more than £1,000 now raised.

Pangbourne College has congratulated the pupils for their efforts.

Celeste Garib said: "Despite the rain, they hiked 10 miles, with plenty of hill challenges along the way. Each carried a rucksack of food based on the minimum quantity that they would need to survive for a week.

"We are very proud of the initiative they have demonstrated and their fundraising efforts."

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2Ix1eTM