Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Pangbourne College pupils complete hike for FareShare

Over £1,000 raised for food waste charity

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

West Berkshire lads complete charity hike

Four Pangbourne College pupils have raised more than £1,000 with a charity hike.

Harry Standbridge, Lewis Hoey, Ed Badcock and Luca Peralta-Niewiarowski walked 10 miles, from Pangbourne to Goring and back again.

The hike took place at the end of October and took the team around four-and-a-half hours.

All the proceeds from the walk will be donated to FareShare, a national charity comprising 17 organisations dedicated to the redistribution of waste food.

They initially set a fundraising target of £200, but this has been exceeded, with more than £1,000 now raised.

Pangbourne College has congratulated the pupils for their efforts.

Celeste Garib said: "Despite the rain, they hiked 10 miles, with plenty of hill challenges along the way. Each carried a rucksack of food based on the minimum quantity that they would need to survive for a week.

"We are very proud of the initiative they have demonstrated and their fundraising efforts."

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2Ix1eTM

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Coronavirus outbreak at West Berkshire school

Coronavirus outbreak at West Berkshire school

Another restraining order for violent stalker

Another restraining order for violent stalker

Woman admits burgling same home twice

Woman admits burgling same home twice

'Milestone moment' as building of new primary school is completed

'Milestone moment' as building of new primary school is completed

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33