34 people test positive for coronavirus at West Berkshire school

A whole year group is in self isolation following a coronavirus outbreak at a West Berkshire school.

In total 34 people - including pupils and teachers - have tested positive for Covid-19 at Little Heath School in Tilehurst.

West Berkshire Council and Public Health England are supporting the school and parents have been informed.

The school said that systems are in place to enable these students to learn effectively during their period of isolation.

It is believed that the whole of Year 11 are now in self-isolation.

West Berkshire Council executive member for children, young people and education, Dominic Boeck, said: “The council has been notified of the 34 cases of Covid-19 at Little Heath School.

"We expected to see some cases in schools and as with incidents elsewhere, the school has acted quickly to identify and isolate all known contacts.

“We are working closely with the school and Public Health England to ensure that the appropriate guidance and control measures are in place to prevent further spread of the virus.”

“Little Heath remains open to all students, except those who have been told to self-isolate. The school will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

"We urge all parents and carers to remain vigilant and remind their children to keep safe in the local community by conforming to Covid-19 guidelines.

"This means keeping their social distance, not mixing in big group sizes outside school hours, washing their hands regularly and wearing masks when appropriate.

"This will help to reduce the possibility of the virus being brought into school and homes."