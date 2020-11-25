Reading Magistrates' Court: Crown Court trial for alleged Newbury drug dealer

A MAN has been sent to the Crown Court for trial on drug dealing charges.

Euan Thomas Buchanan appeared in the dock for a preliminary at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 16.

The 45-year-old, of Howarth Court in Newbury, is accused of being concerned in the supply of the Class A controlled drug, heroin, in Newbury on October 18, 2018.

He is further charged with being concerned in the supply of the Class A controlled drug, cocaine, on the same occasion.

Mr Buchanan, who was legally represented, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny both charges.

Magistrates told him that the matters were so serious that, in the event of a conviction, their powers of punishment could be insufficient.

They therefore declined further jurisdiction and sent the case for trial by a judge and jury sitting at Reading Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Mr Buchanan was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.