Roadworks delayed on Bartholomew Street, Newbury

Roadworks delayed on Bartholomew Street
Wed, 25 Nov 2020
West Berkshire Council has said resurfacing work on Bartholomew Street, Newbury, has been delayed by 24 hours due to engineering difficulties.
The through route over the railway bridge will remain closed until tomorrow evening (Thursday).
Resurfacing work on Bartholomew Street, Newbury has been delayed by 24 hours due to engineering difficulties. The through route over the railway bridge will remain closed until tomorrow evening. We apologise for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/2bJNY6ihPi— West Berkshire (@WestBerkshire) November 25, 2020
