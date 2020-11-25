Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Roadworks delayed on Bartholomew Street, Newbury

Road closed between Market Street and Pound Street

Roadwork delayed on Bartholomew Street, Newbury

West Berkshire Council has said resurfacing work on Bartholomew Street, Newbury, has been delayed by 24 hours due to engineering difficulties.

The through route over the railway bridge will remain closed until tomorrow evening (Thursday). 

