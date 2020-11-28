City Arts Newbury says 'Shop Local' and support our artists and makers this weekend

DUE to lockdown 2, City Arts Newbury are unable to hold their Christmas Fair at the Hampton Road venue this weekend.

Because they want to support as much as possible the local artists due to have stalls this year, they are sharing details of those with online stores or social media presence so that buyers can contact them directly and continue to shop local.

As in previous fairs, there is a great variety of local artists featured, each with their own expertise and talent. They include printmakers, ceramic artists, painters, glass artists, bag design, bookbinding and drawing artists.

Visit www.cityartsnewbury.co.uk and the artists’ own website and social media to browse their wares.

In addition, you can visit www.cityartsnewbury.co.uk where you can also buy apple juice and gift vouchers direct as in previous fairs and/or make a donation to City Arts.

CITY ARTS CHIRSTMAS FAIR ARTISTS

Sarah Jane Gordon repurposes her beach combing finds into jewellery and also gets inspiration for her printmaking from the sea. Instagram @sarahjanegordonart

Sarah Martinez makes sewn bags, masks and infinity scarves. Instagram @smart.handmade7

Sophie Bergh is hooked on making anything with glass. Instagram @hookedonglass47

Jacky Purtill paints mixed media textural and colourful canvases in loads of sizes and shapes. Instagram @19jack66

Sarah Brooks-Hayes of Oberon Jewellery uses eco clay silver to make her jewellery sustainable. You can browse her collection in Instagram as @oberonjewellery

Emma Green stencil prints her bird designs into individual prints, sketchbooks and crates or lampshades. Her artwork can be seen in Instagram as @hawksbury_print and at www.newburyartcollective.com

Ben Honisett transforms his abstract photographs into wearable jewellery as well as offering digital drawing prints and a little compilation book of his photos. All available at www.newburyartcollective.com

Lizzie Perkins handprints silkscreen designs of endearing animal groups and also paints in watercolours and offers both originals and card designs. All available from www.lizzieprints.com

Alison Taylor gets inspired by natural colours and textures in her creating her ceramic bowls, mugs and pots.

Instagram @alisontaylorceramics

Katherine Kingdon’s strong characters are present on her ceramic as frestanding figures, flattened around a mug telling a story, as seasonal angels or robins or in her cards. Her Instagram is @fatbellypots and her website is www.fatbellypots.art

Isabel Carmona’s drawing and watercolours of local scenes are joined by her original linocut and silkscreen prints and collagraphs; as well as the recent release of her urban sketching book, she also has a collection of her watercolours of Brighton published and available on www.newburyartcollective.com

John Brazendale pots and ceramic artworks combine ceramic expertise with inscribed designs. They are available through www.newburyartcollective.com

Ross Bruckner watercolour drawings are a labour of love and patience and capture the character of the animals he portraits with great presence. His work is available through www.rossbucknerart.com