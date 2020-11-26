Coronavirus: West Berkshire to learn Tier as national restrictions ease next week

WEST Berkshire may return to Tier 1 restrictions when the national lockdown ends next week.

England will return to the three-tier system on Wednesday and the Government will announce which restrictions will be imposed on each area of the country today (Thursday).

West Berkshire’s seven-day infection rate is currently 96.6 cases per 100,000 population, the second lowest in Berkshire after Bracknell.

The latest figures show that six per cent of West Berkshire cases are positive. Public Health England says a positivity rate of 7.5 per cent or higher is a cause for concern.

However, West Berkshire could end up in a higher tier if countywide restrictions are imposed. Slough has a seven-day infection rate of 313.6 cases per 100,000, with 469 new cases in the seven days until November 20.

West Berkshire Council leader Lynne Doherty (Con, Speen) said there was nothing to suggest that the district would be placed in Tier 3.

She said: “The numbers had started to go in the right direction, although our public health teams will tell us not to read too much into those numbers… the rolling seven-day average was coming back down, which would put us back at Tier 1.

“It’s whether they look at West Berkshire’s footprint or a wider footprint. There are lots of conversations going on around the country as to what that will be.”

In Tier 1 areas, people will be able to meet indoors and outdoors in groups of up to six, and pubs, restaurants and cinemas will be allowed to stay open until 11pm. Fans will be able to attend sports matches and live performances, but numbers will be restricted.

In Tier 2, people from separate households will only be allowed to meet outdoors in groups of up to six and pubs and restaurants will remain open until 11pm, but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

In Tier 3, people will be banned from mixing at indoor or outdoor venues, pubs and restaurants will close (can provide takeaways) and people will be advised against travelling in and out of the area.