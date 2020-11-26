Fog warning overnight for West Berkshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog tonight.

It predicts thick fog patches between 8pm today and noon tomorrow.

The Met Office said: "Fog and freezing fog patches are expected to develop quite widely on Thursday night, with some of these becoming dense in places with very poor visibility.

"This is most likely to affect parts of central England and east Wales, but other areas are also at risk.

"Fog is likely to be slow to clear during Friday and may last through the day in some places which may lead to some travel disruption."