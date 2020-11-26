Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Latest coronavirus figures November 26, for West Berkshire and UK

Increase of 18 cases locally in 24 hours

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 1,622 - an increase of 18 in the past 24 hours.

Cases are now allocated to the person's area of residence. Since November 16, Public Health England has updated the way it records the location of people who test positive or negative for Covid-19.

It now prioritises addresses given at the point of testing over the details registered on a patient's NHS Summary Care Record.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to November 20 is 89.

Seven–day rates are one indicator of whether an area moves up or down a Tier, with a rate of below 100 required for medium/Tier 1. The rate is calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 1,574,562, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 17,555.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 57,031.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 498.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 66,713 as of Friday, November 13. 

