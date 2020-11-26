Advice for students travelling home for Christmas by train on GWR Great Western Railway

Great Western Railway (GWR) has issued advice for students hoping to travel home by rail after lockdown.

Between December 3 and December 9, the Government is planning a week-long period of relaxed travel restrictions, allowing students to return to their families for Christmas.

GWR – which runs services in and out of Newbury and the surrounding area – will be operating the overwhelming majority of its pre-lockdown timetable.

In addition, it has been in contact with universities to help create an action plan for the festive season.

However, it is urging all travellers – including students – to plan their journeys carefully to ensure public welfare.

Spaces on GWR trains must be reserved in advance.

Busy trains should be avoided at all costs.

To view which services are in demand at any given time, visit GWR's dedicated website.

Students with advance tickets purchased on or before November 11 to travel on or after December 10 may change their journey without incurring any additional fee.

The latter applies to tickets for any service running between December 3 and December 9.

While there is space for luggage on trains, travellers are currently being advised to minimise the amount of material they take on-board.

This is to prevent unnecessary contact with others.

Except in special circumstances, face coverings must be worn at stations and on trains at all times.

Hand-sanitising equipment has been supplied across the network, and customers are expected to use it proactively.

Should travellers have any queries, a designated 'journey maker' will be present at all stations with GWR services to help.

GWR head of customer experience Samyutha Bala said: "We have been working hard to make sure that people can be confident to travel safely, and that includes running as many trains and carriages as we can to make extra room, as well as enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures.

"We have also been in touch with the universities across our network to better understand the needs of those travelling.

"Please do, however, plan ahead, check before you travel and be considerate of others."