Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury teenager caught drink-driving

A NEWBURY teenager has been caught drink-driving.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 17, was Kieran Andrew McDonald.

The 19-year-old, who lives in York Road, admitted driving a Ford Fiesta on Rushey Way, Lower Earley, on Sunday, July 26, after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 58mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr McDonald was fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £44.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 12 months.