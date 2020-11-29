Former pupil at Kennet School, Thatcham, up for prestigious Ivor Novello award

FORMER Kennet School and Berkshire Maestros student Thomas Gibbs been shortlisted for an Ivor Novello award for his work as a composer.

The Ivors Composer Awards 2020 celebrate the best new works by composers writing for classical, jazz and sound art. The winners of these prestigious awards will be revealed on December 1 as part of a two-hour ceremony broadcast exclusively on BBC Radio 3.

Now in their 18th year, The Ivors have nominated 53 works across 11 categories with over half by first-time nominees. Each category includes a broad range of talent representing both established and emerging composers of all ages.

Recognised as a pinnacle of achievement since they were first presented in 1956, an award represents peer recognition with categories judged by those within the UK music creator community.

Twenty-five-year-old Thomas is one of five nominees for the Solo or Duo category, for Cloud Engine, for solo tuba with live electronics. He attended Chetham’s School of Music (Manchester) for 6th form, then the Royal Academy of Music in London to study trombone and composition, graduating last year.

Visit https://ivorsacademy.com/ news/ the-ivors-composer-awards-2020-

nominations-announced