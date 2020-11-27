Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

M4 closed for the entire weekend

Motorway shut in both directions from 8pm until 6am on Monday

M4

Closures on the M4 this weekend could cause delays, motorists are warned

The M4 will be closed in both directions between Junction 10 and Junction 8/9 this weekend for work to convert it into a smart motorway.

The road will be shut from 8pm today (Friday) until 6am on Monday from the Wokingham/Bracknell junction to Maidenhead.

There will further disruption for the following two weekends as different sections of the M4 will also be closed.

The closures are part of Highways England's work to turn the M4 into a smart motorway between Junction 3 at Hayes and Junction 12 at Theale.

