Flood defences in south east Thatcham and Dunston Park completed

FLOOD defences that will protect approximately 600 homes in Thatcham have been completed.

The schemes, at Dunston Park and South East Thatcham, are operational and awaiting landscaping to complete the cosmetic aspect of the works.

The West Berkshire Council project, funded in part through community donations and Thatcham Town Council, will protect against surface water flooding.

The reservoirs created at both sites form part of a flood defence strategy that already includes reservoirs at Cold Ash Hill and Tull Way.

Dunston Park and South East Thatcham will have storage capacities of 36,600 sq m and 14,200 sq m and will benefit 512 and 61 properties respectively.

West Berkshire’s executive member for highways and transport Richard Somner (Con, Tilehurst South and Holybrook) said: “We are delighted that this important work is now complete and that residents can feel reassured that their homes are protected from the risk of another flood.

“This is a great achievement which couldn’t have come to fruition without the efforts and inputs of many local companies and local people.

“The floods of 2007 may seem like history to many, but will be clearly remembered by the many people affected by them.

“Since then, the council’s highways team has been working proactively with Thatcham Flood Forum and the Environment Agency to meet our priority of developing local infrastructure and to do as much as we possibly can to reduce the risk of damage to homes should something like this ever reoccur.

“The efforts of the working in partnership have paid off and I am very proud that this work is now complete and that homes will be protected.”

Work started on both schemes in March 2019 as part of the comprehensive programme of flood defence work outlined in the council’s Surface Water Management Plan (SWMP) for Thatcham.

The plan was developed in response to the severe flooding in July 2007 after three times the monthly rainfall fell in 24 hours, surging down Cold Ash Hill and overwhelming the system.

More than 1,100 properties were flooded, forcing residents to leave their homes, many still homeless up to 18 months later.

The plan was developed in partnership with the Environment Agency, Thatcham Town Council and Thames Water.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We are delighted that the work at South East Thatcham and Dunston Park flood alleviation schemes is now complete.

“These schemes form part of the Government’s commitment to better protect 300,000 homes from flooding by March 2021.

“The successful completion of these schemes are credited to West Berkshire Council and demonstrate a great example of partnership working between the council, Thatcham Flood Forum, the Thames Regional Flood and Coastal Committee, the Environment Agency and other partners, without whom these projects could not have been delivered.

“These projects provide an increased level of protection for over 500 properties at risk of surface water flooding.

“However, we will always encourage people to check and be aware of their level of flood risk and to sign up for our free flood warning service by searching www.gov.uk for ‘flood warning’.”

Find out more about the Dunston Park and South East Thatcham flood defence schemes at www.westberks.gov.uk/sethatchamfas