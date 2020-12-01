Kennet School invests in technology to help pupils with limited mobility

KENNET School has taken delivery of a new bike that will help disabled pupils improve their fitness and mobility.

After months of fundraising, which was kickstarted by the Rotary Group, the school has been able to purchase the MOTOmed Muvi.

The fully-programmable computerised bike has been developed for those with limited mobility and supports physiotherapy, ergo therapy and sports therapy, where users can train sitting in a wheelchair or from a chair.

The equipment allows pupils with upper, lower or full body disability more independence to complete their physiotherapy, but also enables them to participate in exercise programmes tailored to their needs and ability, as well as PE lessons and sports events.

Head of Kennet’s Physically Disabled Resource (PDR) Unit Robin Ireland said: “We are very pleased to announce the arrival of our new MOTOmed Muvi adapted exercise bike.

“This brilliant piece of equipment was only possible due to the initial fundraising from the Rotary Group and match funding provided via The Good Exchange from the Greenham Trust, so a huge thank you goes to them.”

Some of the funds which were used to purchase the bike came from a ‘Snow Ball’ charity disco which business studies Sixth Formers organised last year.

PDR pupils also took part in an organised ‘Silly Circuit’, where they completed laps of the sports hall in fun ways.

Mr Ireland added: “It is also pleasing to note that in addition to generous donations from local charities, money was raised through the efforts of our pupils, who quickly got involved after the Sixth Form Rotary Group identified the need for fundraising.”

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “We are delighted to support this project with a Community Grant and matched funding to enable disabled pupils to exercise alongside their able-bodied peers at Kennet School.

“We hope the funding will allow and encourage the pupils to improve their mobility and physical fitness.”