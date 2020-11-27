Cobbs of Englefield announces grand reopening of its café

Cobbs – the popular farm shop in Englefield – is reopening its café on Wednesday, following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

In a message posted on Facebook, Cobbs said: "Our kitchen will be open and we will be running a reduced but delicious food menu.

"You can expect to find all the festive favourites you have become accustomed to at this time of year from Cobbs.

"We will have Christmas cakes, festive hot drinks and seasonal specials.

"Don't forget we also have fantastic, covered outdoor seating available too.

"With regards to bookings, we are able to make reservations for indoors only, where the rule of one household meeting must be adhered to."