West Berkshire Council giving tree to help domestic abuse victims at Christmas

WOULD you like to donate a Christmas present to someone who – for one reason or another – has had a particularly difficult year?

West Berkshire Council is trying to spread some festive joy by launching two campaigns which allow residents to anonymously give gifts which will be sent to those who are going through a tough time.

The campaigns are designed to let those in need know they are not alone and that others in their community are thinking of them.

The council has once again launched its annual Giving Tree campaign, which provides gifts for victims of domestic abuse and their families over Christmas.

In addition, this year it has also created a special Community Santa project for people who have been experiencing hardship due to Covid.

Nominations could include someone who has been self-isolating alone for a long period of time, or someone who has lost a loved-one recently.

Maybe a family who has been experiencing unemployment as a result of the current situation or someone whose mental health has suffered during lockdown.

Residents will be able to select a label with anonymised information on the person they will be buying for, for example ‘Girl age 9’ or ‘Man age 82’.

Once they have made their choice, they will receive details on how to arrange delivery of the gift to the council, which will then arrange for gifts to be distributed to individuals.

The council has sought nominations from all of the community support groups who have been helping their neighbours during the pandemic, as well as family support hubs, adult social care teams and the Community Support Hub.

West Berkshire Council chairman Graham Pask said: “We are proud to be supporting The Giving Tree again this year as it has shown great success in previous years.

“We are also excited to have developed the new Community Santa campaign so that more people in need can experience a little festive cheer.

“Although the pandemic has added a layer of complexity to how we’re running the campaigns, we have worked hard to make sure both can take place in a Covid secure way.

“We’ve seen incredible community support and strength during Covid and this is reflected in the number of nominations for gifts that we are receiving for Community Santa.

“The Giving Tree remains as important as ever during a time of stress and upheaval for many people who are suffering domestic abuse and having to leave their homes in order for them and their families to stay safe.

“We asking local people to go to www.info.westberks.gov.uk/Christmas and donate a gift to a fellow resident who is having a particularly difficult year.

“Of course, we know that many gift givers will themselves have been affected, so we’re asking them to donate what they can as every donation, regardless of size, is so very welcome.”

Both deadlines to anonymously donate a Christmas gift are Monday, December 7.