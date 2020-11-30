Employee accused of £119,000 theft

MAGISTRATES have declined further jurisdiction in the case against a woman accused of cheating her employer out of more than £119,000.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 4, was Helen Louise Johnson.

The 56-year-old, who lives in Back Road, Eastbury, is accused of committing fraud by abuse of position.

Specifically, Ms Johnson is charged that, while she was an employee of UK Electric Ltd, she dishonestly abused that position to make a gain for herself by paying client cheques worth £119,085.19 into her personal bank account.

The behaviour was said to have happened in Newbury between November 1, 2018, and February 28 this year.

Ms Johnson, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm her details.

She was told that the matter was so serious that, in the event of a conviction, magistrates deemed their powers of punishment could be insufficient.

They therefore declined further jurisdiction and sent the case to Reading Crown Court where it will be heard by a judge and, in the event of a trial, by a jury.

Ms Johnson was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.