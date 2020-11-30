New faces at Kintbury village pub, The Blue Ball

THERE will be some new faces behind the bar of The Blue Ball pub in Kintbury when it reopens after national lockdown.

Andy and Vanessa Lynch will become licensees of the 16th-century watering hole.

Mrs Lynch said: “We can’t wait to open the doors of this magnificent pub to such a wonderful community.

“We fell in love with it years ago when we first visited and it’s stayed close to our hearts ever since.

“We’re committed to ensuring the pub is at the heart of its community and are excited to work with the local residents to shape it, while using our experience to create a pub we will all be proud of.”

Business development manager at The Blue Ball owners Admiral Taverns, Nick Lawson, said: “We’re very grateful to have found two passionate licensees who will be an enormous addition to this community and customers won’t want to miss the chance to try head chef Andy’s famous dishes.

“They have a very clear vision which will ensure the future success of the pub at the heart of its community and we wish them all the best for the future.

“Having frequently visited the village and pub a number of years ago while living on a narrow boat, the couple know the area well and will be working with the community to match their vision of the pub with what the customers are looking for.”

The Blue Ball expects to be opening its doors on Thursday, December 3, once current Government restrictions have been lifted.

Mr and Mrs Lynch said they had a number of events planned, including live music, quizzes and vinyl record nights.