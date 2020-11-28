Stretch of A339 closed near Vodafone Newbury headquarters

A man had to be cut out of a car following a collision this morning (Saturday).

Newbury firefighters were called to the A339 near the Vodafone roundabout at 5.44am, following a collision between a car and a lorry.

The stretch of road southbound between the A34 and the Vodafone roundabout is currently closed due to debris on road.

Highways England has said the incident is expected to clear between 1pm and 1.15pm.