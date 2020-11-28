Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Stretch of A339 closed near Vodafone Newbury headquarters

Closure because of debris following collision

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

A man had to be cut out of a car following a collision this morning (Saturday). 

Newbury firefighters were called to the A339 near the Vodafone roundabout at 5.44am, following a collision between a car and a lorry.

The stretch of road southbound between the A34 and the Vodafone roundabout is currently closed due to debris on road.

Highways England has said the incident is expected to clear between 1pm and 1.15pm.

