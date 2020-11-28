Five people arrested in West Berkshire, Reading and Didcot on drugs offences

Five people have been arrested following a police operation in Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Five separate warrants were carried out under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, at two addresses in Calcot, one each in Burghfield and Reading and one in Didcot.

Four men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs. All five have been released on police bail until December 22.

Officers seized a quantity of drugs and cash, along with electrical devices from the properties.

Detective Inspector Rich Jarvis, of the Priority Crime Team, based at Reading police station, said: “These warrants have been executed as part of Thames Valley Police’s Stronghold commitment, in fighting organised crime and serious violence.

“As a result of which, our officers have made five arrests in relation to drugs offences.

“Thames Valley Police is determined to tackle the supply of drugs in our communities, as the circulation of such items causes real and considerable harm. We will actively pursue those that look to participate in this kind of activity, in order to protect the public.

“I would like to remind members of the public that if you have any information or suspicions about drug supply, please always make a report to Thames Valley Police on 101. You can also call Crimestoppers for 100% anonymity on 0800 555 111.”