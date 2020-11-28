Newbury police recover items from group following antisocial behaviour reports

Police want to speak to the owners of items recovered following reports of antisocial behaviour in Newbury.

Officers from the Newbury and Thatcham neighbourhood team found the two bikes, items of clothing, speaker and a black back pack in a field next to Fifth Road.

The items were recovered after a group of teenagers ran off from officers following complaints from the public about anti-social behaviour.

The owners of the property can come to Newbury police station to recover their belongings and speak to PCSO Ferries C7938 or PCSO Cole C9940 or call 101 and quote 962 28/11/20.

If the owners are not found the items will be destroyed, officers said.