Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury police recover items from group following antisocial behaviour reports

Officers said teenagers ran off when they approached

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Newbury police officers recover items from group following antisocial behaviour reports

Police want to speak to the owners of items recovered following reports of antisocial behaviour in Newbury. 

Officers from the Newbury and Thatcham neighbourhood team found the two bikes, items of clothing, speaker and a black back pack in a field next to Fifth Road. 

The items were recovered after a group of teenagers ran off from officers following complaints from the public about anti-social behaviour.

The owners of the property can come to Newbury police station to recover their belongings and speak to PCSO Ferries C7938 or PCSO Cole C9940 or call 101 and quote 962 28/11/20.

If the owners are not found the items will be destroyed, officers said. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Coronavirus outbreak at West Berkshire school

Coronavirus outbreak at West Berkshire school

West Berkshire learns Tier fate

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

Another restraining order for violent stalker

Another restraining order for violent stalker

Pupils sent home following coronavirus cases

Trinity School

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33