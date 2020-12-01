Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to November 28

Seven people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to November 20 but registered up to November 28, shows that all seven people died in hospital.

The latest deaths take the total number in the borough up to 134.

Of the 134 people who have died, 93 died in hospitals, 35 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.