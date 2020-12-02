2.5 tonnes of litter cleared from fly-tipping 'hotspot' in Newbury

Almost 2.5 tonnes of litter has been collected from a fly-tipping ‘hotspot’ in Newbury.

Items including a cooker, washing machine and numerous shopping trolleys were picked up from a section of the footpath and embankment along the A339.

West Berkshire Council, in partnership with its contractors Veolia and Volker Highways, undertook the clean-up at the end of October after complaints that it was impacting the environment and upsetting residents.

Over five days during the half-term week, crews worked to clear the area, using specialist equipment and supported by temporary lane closures to safely remove litter and waste from the embankments. Litter was also cleared from the central reservation of the A339.

The council was also able to utilise the road closures to carry out some required vegetation clearance work.

West Berkshire Council executive member for the environment Steve Ardagh-Walter said: “The waste team and our contractors have done a tremendous job to clean up two-and-a-half tonnes of rubbish in a difficult-to-access location.

“It is important for our local communities to continue working with us to keep areas clear of litter.

“This will help reduce environmental damage and keep West Berkshire as an attractive place for us all to enjoy.”

The clearance work was well received by local councillors, who had raised the issue.

Lib Dem councillors Billy Drummond, Martha Vickers, Phil Barnett and Erik Pattenden – who all sit on Newbury Town Council – issued a statement saying: “We were pleased with the much-needed clean-up of a rubbish dumping hotspot.

“We would encourage all local people to manage their waste using the appropriate routes, eg using available kerbside collection services or taking their rubbish to the household waste recycling centres.”

The council has also attached new posters along the footpath near the clearance area to help deter and reduce littering.

It is hoped that residents will continue to keep the area clean.

CCTV cameras may also be installed be help gather evidence for potential enforcement or prosecution of offenders.

Residents are reminded that they are able to book collection of bulky items such as sofas and white goods at https://info.westberks.gov.uk/bulky or book a time to take their waste directly to the household waste recycling centre at https://www.westberks.gov.uk/clickandtip

West Berkshire Council is responsible for managing fly-tipped waste within the district.

You can report fly-tipping or litter issues to the council online at www.westberks.gov.uk/reportaproblem