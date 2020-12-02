Appeal over Newbury Cashino planning win?

CRITICS of a plan to open an adult gaming parlour in Newbury town centre are considering an appeal.

Meanwhile, one district councillor has asked Thames Valley Police to reconsider its position in light of revelations made in the Newbury Weekly News last week.

Cashino Gaming had told a licensing sub committee that its other premises across the country were “not on the police radar” and that Thames Valley Police had offered no objection to the current application.

Philip Kolvin QC, a barrister representing Cashino, told councillors there was “no evidence” to suggest the outlet will generate crime or antisocial behaviour in Newbury town centre.

He pointed out that Thames Valley Police had offered no evidence and no objection.

The NWN subsequently highlighted a string of robberies involving firearms, cleavers and other weapons at Cashino Gaming premises across the UK.

However, West Berkshire Council western area planning committee and licensing sub committee had both voted to allow the bingo and slot machine venue to operate from the former William Hill bookmakers in Market Place.

The application had generated a host of objections, as well as petitions urging refusal of permission, from members of the public, including from a group named Friends of Newbury.

In a written decision, the sub-committee acknowledged that objectors had raised concerns about “what the future might hold”, but added that they did not provide “any evidence” to support claims that opening the gaming centre would lead to an increase in crime and disorder.

It also said police had no concerns about the gaming centre, to be named Merker Slots, and that Cashino Gaming’s nationwide premises “rarely generate any issues of crime and disorder”.

Following the NWN report, ward councillor Martha Vickers (Lib Dem, Newbury Central) said she was concerned that neither committee had apparently been aware of the information when coming to their respective decisions.

She said she had planned to submit a question about this to the next full meeting of West Berkshire Council.

But she added: “I’ve been told that I can’t ask my question at [full district council] as questions on planning and licensing decisions are not allowed.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Vickers said, she has emailed Thames Valley Police asking the force to explain its position.

She added: “They are checking with their licensing officer.”

The planning committee imposed a condition that requires the gaming centre to close at 3am on Saturdays and Sundays and to shut at midnight on every other night of the week.

The company has not responded to requests for a comment.