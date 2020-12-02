Plans for chalets between Newbury and Thatcham go to appeal

PLANS to build holiday chalets around a lake between Newbury and Thatcham have gone to appeal.

Pegasus Group had applied to build the 41 chalets, which it said would be for recreational and holiday use only, at Hambridge Lake, on the junction of Hambridge Road and the A4.

West Berkshire Council refused the scheme for seven reasons and said there was “a host of issues”.

The developer said the four-storey 33 two-bed chalets and eight one-bed chalets, with 48 fishing stations, would create 10 equivalent full-time jobs and boost the local economy.

Objectors’ concerns ranged from the scheme being a Trojan horse for housing, light and noise pollution, ecological impact and overdevelopment.

The council said the chalets would assist the local economy, but as the site lies between Newbury and Thatcham it would not benefit the rural economy and would be contrary to policy.

Although the design was deemed “relatively attractive”, the location, scale and massing of the three substantial blocks would be visually harmful.

The scheme was also deemed to be harmful in terms of conservation and ecology, with the River Kennet and the Kennet and Avon Canal both Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Pegasus has argued in its appeal documents that the chalets would be in an accessible and sustainable location, which would bring significant economic, environmental and social benefits to the community.

It adds that the scheme would comply with policy through promoting tourism while creating jobs and raising Newbury’s profile as a tourist destination.

The scheme was refused before the country entered lockdown and Pegasus has said the economic boost should not be ignored as the pandemic continues.

“In the current Covid-19 related recession, LPAs [local planning authorities] should be using their powers to enable development, create jobs and boost the economy,” it said.

“This proposal is an ideal way of helping to meet these important objectives.

“Newbury is not immune to the effects of the recession and the LPA should be using its own policies in a positive and proactive way to support proposals that will make a difference in the short, medium and long term.”

The chalets would be built on stilts and screened by trees.

Pegasus said that Thames Water had removed trees to access its sewer, but the water company had an obligation to replant them.

Pegasus said the scheme would “conserve and enhance” the character of the area.

It added: “The vast majority of trees and woodland on the site will be retained and managed more effectively, because of the investment in the site.”

The Environment Agency (EA) had objected to the plans as the development would harm flood resilience in the area.

Pegasus later submitted a revised flood compensation scheme which the EA said was satisfactory.

Access was to come from a new right-turn junction on Hambridge Road, which the council deemed unacceptable, and 50 car parking spaces were proposed.

The developer then submitted a new access, but said the council did not consider this option before refusing the scheme.

The appeal will be determined at an informal hearing.

People wanting to comment, or modify/withdraw previous representations can do so at www.gov.uk/appeal-planninginspectorate or by emailing robert.wordsworth@planninginspectorate.gov.uk