Hampshire Police holding a special meeting for truckers at Chieveley Services

Wed, 02 Dec 2020
A special meeting for truckers with questions is currently being held at the A34 Chieveley Services by Hampshire Police.
The force's Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) is available until 2pm today (Wednesday) for questions from truckers on anything from drivers' hours, hazmat, freight crime or Brexit.
The police said in a tweet:
Truckers - Tomorrow (wed 2nd Dec ) 0900-1400 Chieveley Services A34 we are holding a Stammtisch. If you want to speak to the Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) or have questions on drivers hours, hazmat, freight crime or Brexit please drop in and see us. #JOUCVU pic.twitter.com/gke6LXdGFA— Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) December 1, 2020
louise
02/12/2020 - 11:53
Has Chieveley left Berkshire??
Reply