Hampshire Police holding a special meeting for truckers at Chieveley Services

Event is for lorry drivers to ask questions

A special meeting for truckers with questions is currently being held at the A34 Chieveley Services by Hampshire Police. 

The force's Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) is available until 2pm today (Wednesday) for questions from truckers on anything from drivers' hours, hazmat, freight crime or Brexit. 

The police said in a tweet: 

  • louise

    02/12/2020 - 11:53

    Has Chieveley left Berkshire??

    Reply

