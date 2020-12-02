West Berkshire libraries to reopen under Tier 2 restrictions

West Berkshire Libraries will reopen to visitors in limited numbers this weekend.

The district's libraries closed during the second national lockdown and will reopen on Saturday under the new Tier 2 restrictions.

Customers will be asked to wear a face mask – unless exempt – maintain social distancing, use hand sanitiser as they enter the library, and provide details for Test and Trace.

Details of all current library opening hours, together with the Mobile Library timetable and closures for the Christmas/New Year period as they are confirmed, can be found at www.westberks.gov.uk/libraries

Customers will be able to choose books and use library computers for up to one hour a day. Printing, scanning and photocopying services will also be available.

Visitors will need to take their library membership card with them in order borrow books or DVDs and to use the computers. Visitors will also need their four-digit library PIN, which can be reset online if needed.

The ‘At Home’ service delivers books and audiobooks to people who are currently self-isolating or unable to collect books from the library because of age, disability or other special circumstance.

More details about this service can be obtained by calling (01635) 519827 or emailing library@westberks.gov.uk

Library members can also choose from a collection of free e-books, e-magazines, e-newspapers and e-audiobooks.

The easiest way to borrow titles is via the apps, BorrowBox and Libby, which can be downloaded from the Apple app store and Google Play store.

Customers who have a Kindle tablet (such as Kindle Fire), can download the apps from Amazon. Anyone who has these apps can then search for West Berkshire Libraries and login using their library card number and PIN. Customers who need help can drop an email to the library

Customers who are not already members of the library, can join online to get free, instant access to the e-library. Details can be obtained at www.westberks.gov.uk/libraries

Library members can reset their library PIN on the website https://westberks.spydus.co.uk/pin