Reading Magistrates' Court: 'Aggressive' rogue trader preyed on Thatcham residents

Defendant admitted using 'harassment, coercion or undue influence'

John Garvey

John Garvey

A ROGUE trader who preyed on Thatcham householders has been sent to the crown court for sentencing.

Twenty-two-year-old Thomas Wall, who lives at Middle Ground, Wheatley, Oxfordshire, admitted the offences at Reading Magistrates’ Court on November 20.

He was convicted of engaging in a consumer practice which was aggressive, namely removal of roof tiles without consent, at a specified home in Parkside Road, Thatcham, through the use of harassment, coercion or undue influence between March 6 and December 31, 2018.

Secondly, he admitted knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence involving the same victim between the same dates.

Lastly, Mr Wall admitted knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence, namely building works and the construction of a porch at a home in Dunstan Road, Thatcham, between November 1, 2018, and March 14, 2019.

Magistrates ruled that their powers of punishment were insufficient and sent the matter to Reading Crown Court to be sentenced by a judge on a date to be fixed.

Mr Wall, who was legally represented at the preliminary hearing, was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

