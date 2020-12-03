Newbury to lose more stores as Debenhams and Arcadia-owned shops facing closure

NEWBURY looks set to lose more high street stores after it was announced that Debenhams was being wound down, while Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia group collapsed into administration.

On Monday, it was confirmed Arcadia – owner of many high street clothing retailers, including Topshop and Topman in Newbury’s Parkway shopping centre – was going into administration, putting 13,000 jobs at risk.

The following day, historic store Debenhams – which has been operating for 240 years and also has a flagship store in Parkway – announced that it was to be wound down after Christmas, with the loss of up to 12,000 jobs and closure of 124 stores.

The news is a further double blow to Newbury town centre following the recent closures of John Lewis in Parkway and Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Trespass in Northbrook Street.

Newbury MP Laura Farris said the news just before Christmas was devastating.

She said: “My thoughts are with the employees of both Debenhams and Arcadia today – this is awful news to receive just before Christmas.

“Both companies have been struggling for quite some time.

“Debenhams has been in administration since April and should it close, my office will be ready to provide support to all former employees get back to work.”

With the UK’s unemployment figures rapidly rising, Mrs Farris expressed her concern that the latest news was just a sign of the times for the nation’s high streets, and that the Government was putting additional plans in place to help the unemployed.

She continued: “While both Debenhams and the Arcadia Group have each been facing long-term challenges, I am concerned that this latest news is representative of a wider pressure felt by all of our high street stores.

“Shifts in consumer behaviour, coupled with the rise of online shopping has had a huge impact on the footfall in our local stores, and while Covid-19 has accelerated these factors, it was sadly not the cause.

“For those who do lose their job, the Government is currently doubling the number of work coaches through Job Centre Plus to 27,000, while also boosting the Department for Work and Pensions rapid response service to get people back into work.

“I hope that the imminent deployment of the Pfizer vaccine will help alleviate pressure on our high street and provide a much-needed boost to our local businesses.”

Parkway Shopping Centre manager Andrew Marmot said: “We are disappointed to hear Debenhams’ and Arcadia’s recent announcements and we continue to monitor the situation as their businesses go through the liquidation and administration processes.”

Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership chief executive Alison Webster described the closures as “heart-breaking”.

She said: “News of the collapse of more of our favourite high street retailers is heart-breaking, especially for the many dedicated employees that have strived to keep these businesses going in the face of increasing pressures.

“Across Berkshire the loss of Debenhams, Top Shop, Dorothy Perkins and others in the Arcadia Group will not only be a loss to our town centres but will see customer-service talent out of work and seeking new opportunities.

“The prospect of being out of work can be extremely daunting, especially when the retail sector is facing continued challenges and retail jobs may be scarce.

“My message to retail workers is that there is demand for your skills and there are opportunities to thrive in a rewarding career.

“Those with experience in the retail sector often have the expert customer and personal service skills that are in such high demand in other industries such as technology and healthcare.

“The good news is that there are currently over 2,000 live job vacancies online at Berkshire Opportunities, with diverse roles across a range of industries – and particularly in healthcare and technology.”