Trinity School pupils donate to West Berkshire Food Bank

TRINITY School pupils have helped donate more than 1,000 meals to the West Berkshire Foodbank.

As part of its Belonging initiative, Trinity ran a Christmas food bank collection in the last week of November.

The school said it was proud of the response, collecting 550.4kg of donations, equating to 1,156 meals.

The Head Student team organised the project from start to finish, from collecting the food across the whole week to taking it to the food bank.

Head boy Harry Craig said: “We staggered the collections and by the first morning we were amazed by the amount of donations we received from Year 7 alone and all of the other year groups continued the momentum throughout the rest of the week.”

Head girl Rebecca Porter said: “Each year group donated an average of 78kg of food, which equates to approximately 165 meals per year group.

“At a time when more people are struggling than ever before, the team of volunteers at the West Berkshire Foodbank were hugely grateful to all of our families who contributed.”

Harry and Rebecca visited the West Berks Foodbank on Friday to drop off the donations and were shown around the site by volunteers.

They said it served as a stark reminder of why it is so important to come together as a community to help one another at this time.

Trinity executive headteacher Charlotte Wilson said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of the students, staff, parents and other members of our school community who contributed and helped to organise this collection; this was more successful than we could have ever hoped.

“Although we may not be able to come together for our traditional Christmas celebrations such as the Christmas fair and carol concert, the success of our food bank collection has demonstrated that we remain united as a school community.”