Reading Crown Court: Cocaine driver from Newbury rammed police car

A DRUG-driver, high on cocaine, rammed a police car following a hair-raising chase along unlit country roads.

The fugitive then tried to flee the wreckage on foot, but was caught by another motorist, whose approaching car had been struck almost head on.

Stuart Dingley, prosecuting, said a mobile patrol in Kintbury had tried to cause the blue Ford Fiesta to stop because the police computer had flagged the 30-year-old driver as uninsured as he drove along dark, country lanes - and he initially appeared compliant.

In the dock at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, November 24, was John William Shipley, of Andover Road, Newbury.

But after slowing and pulling to the side of the road, Shipley suddenly sped off, careering along a dark, single-track country road at speeds of up to 60mph, the court heard.

Mr Dingley said Shipley was then forced to brake heavily on Templeton Road, Kintbury, to try to avoid an oncoming vehicle as the police pursued with blue lights flashing and sirens wailing.

However, the Fiesta struck the approaching car and finding himself trapped, the judge was told, Shipley reversed, deliberately ramming the police car behind and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

He then tried to flee on foot.

Shipley’s escape bid was thwarted when the driver of the other car, Joseph Lardner, leaped out and grabbed him, holding on until police were able to make an arrest, added Mr Dingley.

He was found to be in possession of cocaine and tests later showed the amount of the Class A-controlled drug in Shipley’s system was almost double the specified amount.

He had also been smoking cannabis, the court heard.

Shipley admitted dangerous driving, drug-driving, cocaine possession and driving without insurance on November 7 last year.

He also has previous convictions for offences including drink-driving, resisting police and breaching court orders.

A probation officer told the court that, at the time, Shipley was a cocaine addict on his way to get more of the drug.

He was also an alcoholic and could not get insurance because of his previous driving record, she said.

The court heard Shipley, a tree surgeon, had tried to get clean after being hospitalised with a drug overdose.

Emma Hornby, defending, said: “Clearly this is an offence which crosses the custody threshold.

“Put simply, he panicked.

“He has shown great remorse.”

She said her client had begun abusing alcohol from the age of 12, progressing to cannabis at 13 and then swiftly on to ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine.

By the time of his arrest for these latest offences his cocaine habit alone was costing him up to £400 per week, said Ms Hornby.

Judge Sarah Campbell told Shipley he was lucky not to have seriously injured or killed someone, having driven with such a high level of cocaine in his system.

She said: “Make no mistake, this is a very serious offence.”

Shipley was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

In addition, he was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid community work and was made subject to a four month, daily curfew between 7pm and 6am.

Furthermore, Shipley was made subject to a drug rehabilitation order and ordered to pay £3,000 towards the repair of the police car.

Finally, he was banned from driving for two years and must take an extended driving test before applying for a new licence.