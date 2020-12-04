Greenham Control Tower wants your unique stories, pictures and videos

Next Friday, December 11, Greenham Trust is double matching any donations made to funding applications via The Good Exchange, giving 10 selected charities an opportunity to help boost their funding.

Greenham Control Tower has reached the final shortlist and qualifies for the double match funding and is hoping to have several events happening on the day, depending on the Covid-19 regulations announced at the end of lockdown – and the weather.

For every £1 donated via The Good Exchange a further £2 will be added to the nominated charities’ funding application. A £5 donation will therefore raise a further £10.

Donations must be made direct to The Good Exchange https://app.thegoodexchange.com/project/18423 on the day.

Professor Andy Kempe will be giving a lively online talk explaining the chain of events that linked the partial destruction of his nan’s house in the East End of London in 1944 to him witnessing history in the making on Greenham Common one sunny afternoon in 1988.

'From Cruise to Coffee' is suitable for all ages and will be launched at 7am on YouTube.

It was intended for this talk to be live in the Café Marquee but Covid regulations have made this impossible.

However, the control tower café will be open for takeaways and members of the public who use the common are invited to support the tower by visiting and picking up a drink and a piece of cake. The café will donate a proportion of the day’s takings to the fundraising initiative.

A bookstall will be selling a selection of special interest second handbooks and a team of tower volunteers will be present to collect donations.

The trustees of Greenham Common Tower are encouraging Newbury Weekly News readers to participate to this fundraising Friday by sending emails with their unique stories, pictures and videos concerning the tower and the common’s history.

With the owner’s permission the trustees plan to use some of them in their Air Tattoo and Peace Protests exhibitions next year. Or they may add them to a new website digital archive to help everyone understand the tower’s heritage.

Details on how to donate or otherwise take part can be found on social media and the tower’s website www.greenhamtower.org.uk

EXPOSING THE ENVIRONMENT: A PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

The next exhibition to be mounted in Greenham Control Tower will focus on the environment of the common. If you are a young photographer this is your chance to have a piece of your work displayed in the tower as a part of the exhibition.

The exhibition will be a collaboration between the control tower and BBOWT, which manages the common.

You can submit up to three photographs. They must show some aspect of the flora or fauna found on the common, be all your own work, and taken in 2020.

Email your pictures to: competition@greenhamtower.org.uk along with your full name, address and age at December 31, 2020. You should also state when the picture was taken.

1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes of Waterstones vouchers will be awarded to two groups...

Group 1: under 14 years

Group 2: 14-18 years

Deadline for receipt of photos is December 31.

1st prize in each category will be a £30 voucher

2nd prize £15 and 3rd prize £5

The copyright remains with the photographer but Greenham Control Tower and BBOWT may use any image submitted for promotional and/or display purposes.