Hamstead Marshall's White Hart Inn open for business

Pub returns following easing of lockdown restrictions

Charlie Masters

Stella Coulthurst

Hamstead Marshall's White Hart Inn has reopened its doors to the general public, with a brand new festive menu in the pipeline.

A caption in this week's Newbury Weekly News incorrectly stated that the pub was closed until further notice. In fact, customers are now being welcomed through the inn's doors again for hearty food and drink.

The White Hart boasts its own in-house brewery and garden.

A Christmas quiz is scheduled for December 17, with booking recommended.

The pub is looking forward to welcoming customers through its doors throughout the festive season.

Publican Stella Coulthurst said: "We're busy with our preparations for December and the festive season, with a December celebration menu for family and (bubble) friends, and a super Christmas Day menu!"

For more information on bookings and events at The White Hart Inn, visit its website.

