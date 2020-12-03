Swift Christmas toy appeal up and running

THE team at Swift Logistics Group is yet again set to bring a seasonal smile to the faces of hundreds of disadvantaged West Berkshire children after launching its annual Christmas toy appeal.

The courier company, in Hambridge Lane, has been running the appeal since 2006, aimed at providing gifts for children who social services classes as being from deprived or financially-challenged backgrounds.

To ensure these children have a happy Christmas, Swift has appealed for the donation of toys and games, suitable for boys and girls, from newborn up to the age of 19.

Toys need to be new (not second-hand) and not wrapped.

For those unable to drop off their gifts, or for organisations that wish to make a larger donation, Swift Logistics Group will happily collect.

If you would like to arrange this, call the company’s Santahotline on (01635) 571703.

Under ‘normal’ circumstances, Swift usually launches the appeal at The Community Project, where local dignitaries, companies, sponsors and children all meet Father Christmas, eat mince pies and have a chat.

However, due to the current coronavirus restrictions, it was not possible to do that this year.

Instead, it launched this year’s appeal via social media last week – and the response has already been immense.

In the last few days, the company has been inundated with phone calls and emails from businesses, individuals, schools and charities all offering their support.

Swift has been posting interviews with key supporters online – including Greenham Trust, Sainsbury’s, Newbury mayor Elizabeth O’Keeffe, the West Berkshire Baby Bank and Sovereign Housing.

This year’s appeal is more important than ever – particularly with many families facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team at Swift works closely with a range of local businesses, offering support, raising awareness and drop-off points where the public can donate new toys or gifts to the appeal.

Swift then arranges the logistics and then delivers the toys to a central point where families collect presents for their children.

Swift Logistics Group chief executive Adrian Smith said: “Many people believe West Berkshire is an affluent area, but there’s a huge gap.

“For struggling families, it may not be the main gift they'll give their children this year, but it can be the difference between being able to give them two gifts or three or four.

“The support we’ve had over the years has been amazing and very humbling.”

Swift has renamed its annual Christmas toy appeal in memory of Louise Purton.

Mrs Purton, who had been a director at the company since the loss of her partner and Swift founder Steven Huntley in 2011, died on December 23 last year following a long battle with cancer.

Mr Smith said she was a “very special lady” who would be hugely missed.

“She was only 52 and it was all too short a life for what that lady had to offer,” said Mr Smith.

“She’s my hero. I can honestly say I’ve never met anyone as strong, resilient or bloody-minded to do what she did, and to do it with a smile.”

It is estimated that £40,000 worth of gifts were handed out to children from deprived backgrounds in 2019.



Please take your donations to any one of the following:

Broadway House: 4-8 The Broadway, Newbury, RG14 1BA (Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm).

Swift Logistics Solutions: Swift House Hambridge Lane, Newbury.

Greenham Trust: Liberty House, The Enterprise Centre, Greenham Business Park.

Sainsbury’s: Hectors Way, Newbury.

Newbury Building Society: 105b Northbrook Street, Newbury; 127 High Street, Hungerford; 4 High Street, Thatcham.

Community Furniture Project: Unit F Hambridge Road Industrial Estate, Bone Lane, Newbury.

Hobbycraft Newbury: Newbury Retail Park.