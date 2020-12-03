Newbury treated to royalty as Prince Edward comes to town

NEWBURY was paid a royal visit this morning as the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward visited the Corn Exchange and Newbury market.

The Earl of Wessex visited the arts venue before heading outside into the rain to tour the stalls in the market.

He chatted to the owners of each stall individually, asking how long they’d been operating in the market and how they’d been getting on during the pandemic.

For a full report and more photos, see next week’s Newbury Weekly News.