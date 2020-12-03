Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury treated to royalty as Prince Edward comes to town

Earl of Wessex visited the Corn Exchange and Newbury market

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Prince

NEWBURY was paid a royal visit this morning as the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward visited the Corn Exchange and Newbury market.

The Earl of Wessex visited the arts venue before heading outside into the rain to tour the stalls in the market.

He chatted to the owners of each stall individually, asking how long they’d been operating in the market and how they’d been getting on during the pandemic.

For a full report and more photos, see next week’s Newbury Weekly News.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Kittens rescued from building site

Kittens rescued from building site

Appeal to help family following house fire

Appeal

Armed police in Lambourn after robbery

Armed police in Lambourn after robbery

Former care home worker mugged own gran

Former care home worker robbed own gran

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33