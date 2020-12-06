West Berkshire school's 'Elf Trail' fundraiser

Beedon Primary School's Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) is running an Elf Trail fundraiser, with families invited to participate.

Twenty-three houses around Beedon and neighbouring World's End will be adorned with lights and decorations in the run-up to Christmas Day.

A map is available from the school and Chieveley Village Stores, priced £2.

The event is part of a fundraising drive by Beedon's PTA, which has also included a sponsored skip, Bags2School collection and a Zoom quiz.

The school is hoping to invest in new outdoor play apparatus and has raised more than £1,000 towards its £3,000 target.

Among those putting up an exhibit for the Elf Trail is Beedon Primary's office manager Penny Boden.

Mrs Boden said of her entry: "The Christmas turkey in my front garden was an idea from my daughter Georgia Boden and she made the outfit to fit the sculpture, which was created over the year by my husband Keith.

"We are already getting people stopping to look at it as they go past.

"If we can raise the spirits in these hard times and give people a smile, then that is lovely."

The school's GoFundMe page can be found here.