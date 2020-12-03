Armed robbers strike in Lambourn

ARMED police were reportedly on the streets of Lambourn this morning following an robbery at a village bookmakers.

Ladbrokes at The Broadway remained taped off this afternoon, Thursday.

By noon rumours of shots being heard were circulating on social media.

However, this can not be verified and Thames Valley Police have made no comment on this.

One nearby shopkeeper said: "The first we knew was seeing armed police outside and the police helicopter overhead at about 10.30am."

Former district councillor Graham Jones, who runs the Lambourn Pharmacy in The Broadway, said: "If my windows hadn't been frosted I would've been able to see Ladbrokes. But I heard and saw nothing.

"The first thing I and my staff knew something had happened was when we heard the helicopter overhead and saw the police arrive."

Another resident said: "The rumour mill is running wild but it seems no one heard any shots, it's all 'friend of a friend'."

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police, Jack Abell, said: "Thames Valley Police received a report today at about 10.20am of an armed robbery at Ladbrokes in the Broadway, Lambourn, Hungerford, involving two offenders.

"Officers attended the scene and are carrying out an investigation into the incident. No arrests have yet been made.

If you have any information about this incident, call the police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference number 43200406661.

Alternatively the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.