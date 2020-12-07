Bids open for Community Infrastructure Levy funding

A FUND for community infrastructure projects across West Berkshire is open for bids.

West Berkshire Council is accepting bids for Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) grants between £10,000 and £100,000 for use towards local projects to be implemented by March 31, 2022.

The bidding process is open to community groups and other infrastructure providers/partners in West Berkshire, ward members, town and parish councils, and organisations that wish to deliver infrastructure that will benefit the residents and businesses of the area.

The successful bids will be funded by the £500,000 set aside by the council from its CIL, a charge levied on new developments.

These grants are on top of the 15 per cent, or 25 per cent with a neighbourhood plan, CIL that already goes to parish and town councils.

The proposed schemes must deliver the requirements of the West Berkshire Infrastructure Delivery Plan and meet the needs of the adopted Local Plan.

In addition, the proposals must demonstrate how the projects will fit with the Council Strategy and the Covid-19 Recovery Strategy.

The final bids will proposed to the council’s decision-making executive body on February 11 and will be included as part of the 2021-22 budget.

Executive portfolio holder for finance and economic development Ross Mackinnon (Con, Bradfield) said: “Ensuring we have the right infrastructure to support residents across the district is vital for the council.

“This is an exciting opportunity that should help us bring to fruition the schemes that our communities want.

“This community approach also fits in well with our new communication and engagement strategy.”

The application form is on the council’s website at https://info.westberks.gov.uk/cilbidding

The closing date is 5pm on January 10, 2021.