Newbury churches hold 'Come Dine with Me'-style fundraiser for West Berkshire Foodbank

Virtual event raises more than £1,000

Members of two Newbury churches have held a virtual Come Dine with Me-style event to raise money for the West Berkshire Foodbank.

'Come Dine with Us' invited members of St George's and St John's churches and their friends to participate in a three-course meal on Saturday evening.

The current coronavirus restrictions meant that rather than physically moving from a starter in one house to a main course in another – as they do in the popular Channel 4 programme – the participants did it virtually instead, mixing with different people for each course.

A total of 22 households took part. As well as having a very enjoyable evening and giving people the opportunity to dress up, the evening raised almost £1,100 for the foodbank.

The organisers say they were delighted with the success of the evening and will be planning the next one early in the New Year.

