M4 closed this weekend

The M4 will be closed this weekend in both directions between Junction 12 for Theale and Junction 10 for Wokingham/Bracknell.

The motorway will be shut from 8pm today (Friday) until 6am on Monday, December 7, for resurfacing work and road markings as part of the Highways England project to turn it into a smart motorway.

Drivers will be diverted along the A4, A33, B3270 (Lower Earley Way) and A329M before rejoining the motorway, or the same route in reverse.

The M4 will be closed again the following weekend between Junction 6 (Slough and Windsor) and Junction 5 (Langley) between 8pm on Friday, December 11, to 6am on Monday, December 14, for a bridge to be demolished.