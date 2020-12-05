Newbury art teacher adds splash of colour to Kennet Centre

A NEWBURY woman has created a striking nine-metre long mural in the Kennet Shopping centre – just in time for the shops to reopen.

Jackie Paynter spent three weeks painting the mural, which features animals, wildlife and beautiful landscapes from all over the world.

But behind the beauty there lies a serious message – that we need to look after our planet.

The issue of tackling climate change features heavily, with quotes from the likes of Sir David Attenborough and environmental activist Greta Thunberg scattered around the images.

Ms Paynter, who taught art at Theale Green School and The Clere School, said: “I wanted it to look nice and attractive.

“I didn’t want to use pictures of any environmental damage, but hopefully the message is very much there.

“I am always looking to see how we can share this message about climate change with people who might not see it on TV.

“I hope that people will stop and have a read and a look, but most of all I hope people enjoy it.”

The mural is situated on the left from the Kennet Shopping centre car park down to the central area.

Ms Paynter, who also teaches art therapy classes at Eight Bells for Mental Health in Newbury, started the project by collecting photographs that she thought would look good on the mural.

She then planned it out on a long sheet of paper at home to get a “rough idea of what I wanted it to look like”, but since she started she has added to it and adapted it.

She said: “I loved the creative process of having this idea and developing it and working it out as you go along.

“The opportunity to paint on a big wall in the Kennet Centre was an interesting challenge – like ‘how can I do the waves?’ and ‘how can I do the hedgehog’?”

She added: “It’s hopefully going to be there for the next three years. I wasn’t paid anything to do it. I just enjoy painting and am concerned about climate change.”