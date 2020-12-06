Ancient Tadley oak tree earmarked for felling is saved

A 250-YEAR-OLD oak tree in Tadley earmarked for felling by the borough council has been saved.

The tree, in New Road, was being blamed for subsidence to houses nearby, with one extension reportedly coming completely away from the rest of the house as the ground below it sinks.

However campaigners launched a petition to save the tree, arguing that “losing such a magnificent tree would have detrimental effects to biodiversity, animal habitat and appearance, as this tree stands alone and is a local landmark and heritage tree”.

The petition – which was signed by more than 900 people – went on to call for more research to be done and other remedies considered before the centuries-old tree was chopped down.

Following a public consultation period, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council confirmed that the tree would not be felled.

The council said in a statement: “This oak tree in New Road is a mature tree and we fully appreciate its significance which is why we went to local residents to ask for their views on a proposed solution to resolve the issue of the impact of the tree on neighbouring properties.

“During the 10-day consultation period we received a high number of responses through a petition, comments on social media, letters, telephone calls and emails.

“The overwhelming response from the public was that the tree should remain.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute their views and we are pleased to confirm that in light of all of the feedback the oak tree will not be felled.”